Manu Bhaker's Father Lambasts Sports Ministry After Shooter's Name Shockingly Off Khel Ratna Nominees List

Manu Bhaker made history at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. The 22-year-old is the first athlete from independent India to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics. Bhaker's laurels in shooting earned widespread praise after winning bronze medals in the 10m air pistol individual and 10m air pistol mixed team alongside Sarabjot Singh. Shockingly, her name was excluded from the list of the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awardees list, which sparked a furore over social media. Manu has offered a statement on the raging scenario.

Manu's Father Slams Sports Ministry for Excluding Shooter from Khel Ratna List

After Manu Bhaker's name was left off the list of Khel Ratna awardees, her father, Ramkishan Bhaker, criticised the Sports Ministry and the selection committee for overlooking her despite her enormous achievements in Paris.

"It is also my fault that I encouraged Manu into sports. To the entire country's parents, I would like to say don't get your kids into sports but if you need money then get them into cricket and if you need power then make them IAS/ IPS or UPSC aspirants.

"They are talking about hosting the 2036 Olympics but where are you going to get them from when you discourage them like this. As a parent, I would like to tell other parents not to get their kids into an Olympic sport, get them educated instead when they become IAS/ IPS then they will have command over lakhs of players on who should get the Khel Ratna," Ramkishan Bhaker said while speaking to PTI.

Manu Bhaker's Coach Condemns Shooter's Snub From Khel Ratna Awards List

Coach Jaspal Rana, who has personally coached Manu Bhaker when she won the Bronze Medals in Paris, has chastised the Sports Ministry, SAI and NRAI for overlooking Manu's credentials for the Khel Ratna Award.

"I will hold all of them responsible. How can anyone even say Manu did not apply? She made history by becoming the first Indian to win two Olympic medals in the same Olympics. Her name should have been there automatically. Don't the people at the helm know who Manu Bhaker is and what are her credentials? This humiliation might just affect her progress," coach Jaspal Rana said.