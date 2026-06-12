Jaspal Rana - India's Shooting Giant - Dies At 49, World Mourns

Former Indian shooter Jaspal Rana passed away at the age of 49 on Friday, June 12, after battling health complications.

Jaspal Rana, Manu Bhaker's Coach, Dies At 49

The Indian shooting stalwart took his last breath at Max Hospital in Saket, New Delhi, where he had been admitted.

According to ANI, Rana reportedly fell ill while returning from the ISSF World Cup in Munich on Thursday and later underwent a medical procedure in Delhi. His passing is a major blow to Indian shooting, where he played a transformative role both as an athlete and a coach.

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Jaspal Rana and Manu Bhaker. (Image: ANI)

After retiring, the Indian shooting legend dedicated himself to coaching and nurturing young talent. As the junior national coach, he discovered and guided several future stars, most notably Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary.

Although his fallout with Bhaker before the Tokyo Olympics was widely publicised, the two eventually reconciled. Rana went on to play a pivotal role in her resurgence, contributing significantly to her successful campaign that culminated in two bronze medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

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Jaspal Rana and Manu Bhaker. (Image: ANI)

A Look At Jaspal Rana's Decorated Career

He was widely regarded as India’s most decorated shooter, leaving behind a remarkable legacy that spanned over three decades. To this day, Rana remains the country’s most successful Commonwealth Games athlete, amassing an extraordinary tally of 15 medals, nine gold, four silver, and two bronze, across the 1994, 1998, 2002, and 2006 editions.

His dominance extended beyond the Commonwealth arena. At the Asian Games, he captured four gold medals and one silver, highlighted by a gold at the 1994 Hiroshima Games and a historic triple-gold haul at Doha in 2006.

Manu Bhaker and Jaspal Rana at the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024. (Image: ANI)

Rana also shone on the world stage. At the 1994 World Shooting Championships in Milan, he clinched gold with a record-breaking score. Later, at the 2006 Asian Games, he equalled the world record in the 25m Centre Fire Pistol event with an aggregate of 590.