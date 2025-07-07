Manu Bhaker Set To Feature In Two Events As NRAI Announces 35-Member Team For 16th Asian Championship

Updated 7 July 2025 at 16:40 IST
Manu Bhaker, the Double Olympic Medalist Shooter, would spearhead the Indian shooting squad for the upcoming Asian Championship in Kazakhstan. The Olympian is the sole person to feature in two individual events, where she would aim for a stronger performance. The National Rifle Association of India has named a 35-member team to represent the country at the overseas shooting event.
The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has unveiled a competitive 25-member team representing India at the Asian Shooting Championship 2025 in Kazakhstan. Olympians Anjum Moudgil, Saurabh Chaudhary, Kynan Chenai and Aishwary Pratap Singh would feature in the women's 50m R3P, men's 10m Air Pistol, men's Trap, and men's 50m R3P events, respectively.
Shooters like Mehuli Ghosh and Ankush Jadhav would feature in the Air Rifle event, while Esha Singh would be a part of the 25m pistol.
Olympian Manu Bhaker is the sole shooter who will feature in two individual shooting events. The Indian shooter will take part in the Women's Air Pistol and the Women's 25m Sports Pistol events.
The NRAI had also unveiled the senior squad for the ISSF World Cup (Rifle/Pistol) in China. The prestigious event will take place from September 07 to 15, 2025. Bronze Medalist Olympian Swapnil Kusale and Asian Games Champion Rahi Sarnobot are among the participants who will feature in the World Cup at Ningbo.
Manu Bhaker would put in a firm effort to deliver a standout performance in the upcoming 16th Asian Championship in Shymkent. The Olympian shooter previously featured at the Shooting World Cup in Munich, Germany. Bhaker participated in the 25m sports pistol event, where she reached the final.
The double Olympic medalist had qualified for the summit clash with a high score of 588. Manu Bhaker was up against some of the premier female shooters and she ended up in sixth position. Bhaker had lost to Korea's Yang Jiin, who went on to win bronze in the event.
