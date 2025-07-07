Manu Bhaker Set To Feature In Two Events As NRAI Announces 35-Member Team For 16th Asian Championship

Manu Bhaker poses for a photograph with her bronze medals against the iconic backdrop of the Eiffel Tower during the ongoing Olympic Games Paris 2024, in Paris | Image: ANI

Manu Bhaker, the Double Olympic Medalist Shooter, would spearhead the Indian shooting squad for the upcoming Asian Championship in Kazakhstan. The Olympian is the sole person to feature in two individual events, where she would aim for a stronger performance. The National Rifle Association of India has named a 35-member team to represent the country at the overseas shooting event.

NRAI Announce 35-Person Squad For Asian Championship, Manu Bhaker To Feature In Two Events

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has unveiled a competitive 25-member team representing India at the Asian Shooting Championship 2025 in Kazakhstan. Olympians Anjum Moudgil, Saurabh Chaudhary, Kynan Chenai and Aishwary Pratap Singh would feature in the women's 50m R3P, men's 10m Air Pistol, men's Trap, and men's 50m R3P events, respectively.

Shooters like Mehuli Ghosh and Ankush Jadhav would feature in the Air Rifle event, while Esha Singh would be a part of the 25m pistol.

Olympian Manu Bhaker is the sole shooter who will feature in two individual shooting events. The Indian shooter will take part in the Women's Air Pistol and the Women's 25m Sports Pistol events.

The NRAI had also unveiled the senior squad for the ISSF World Cup (Rifle/Pistol) in China. The prestigious event will take place from September 07 to 15, 2025. Bronze Medalist Olympian Swapnil Kusale and Asian Games Champion Rahi Sarnobot are among the participants who will feature in the World Cup at Ningbo.

Manu Bhaker Would Aim For A Dominant Performance In Kazakhstan

Manu Bhaker would put in a firm effort to deliver a standout performance in the upcoming 16th Asian Championship in Shymkent. The Olympian shooter previously featured at the Shooting World Cup in Munich, Germany. Bhaker participated in the 25m sports pistol event, where she reached the final.