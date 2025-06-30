Indian Navy Officer Omkar Singh Wins Big At World Military Shooting Championship, Earns Historic Best Pistol Shooter Award

In a historic first for India, Indian Naval Officer Omkar Singh, MCPO I, was awarded as the best Pistol shooter men's category. He defeated shooters of the world's top participating nations and gained himself a lead to finish at the top at the 55th CISM World Military Shooting Championship in Norway. Omkar Singh's precision shooting techniques earned him points to stand above the rest and eventually finish in pole position in the men's pistol shooting competition.

Master Chief Petty Officer Omkar Singh Win Historic First At CISM World Military Shooting Championship

The Indian Navy made waves at the CISM World Military Shooting Championship in Norway after an incredible show of display from an Indian pistol shooter. In a competition where the entire world's military personnel feature in competitive sporting action, the Republic of India had the flag for the first time on the podium after a stellar finish from a naval officer from India.

Indian Naval Officer Omkar Singh, MCPO I, claimed the best pistol shooter award in the men's category at the CISM World Military Shooting Championship in Norway. It was a historic first for India which naval officer Omkar secured by 1171 points.

"History Made! Omkar Singh, MCPO I, #IndianNavy, named Best Pistol Shooter at the 55th #CISM World Military Shooting Championship in #Norway, a first-ever for India! Proud moment for Services Sports & the Nation," the Indian Navy shared on 'X' [Formerly Twitter].

Who Is Omkar Singh? Indian Shooter Who Made Waves In Norway

Master Chief Petty Officer Omkar Singh hails from Anuppur, Madhya Pradesh and is an Indian sports shooter. He currently serves in the Indian Navy and also participates in Service Sports. Omkar is a three-time gold medalist which he earned at the 2010 Commonwealth Games. He also earned a silver medal at the same athletic event.

Omkar Singh won his maiden gold medal at the 50-metre men's pistol singles event. He went on to win his second singles gold medal in the 10-metre men's air pistol. Omkar then paired up with Gurpreet Singh and won gold in the men's 10m air pistol (doubles). Singh won the silver medal while pairing alongside Deepak Sharma in the men's 50-metre pistol pairs.