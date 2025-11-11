Updated 11 November 2025 at 15:08 IST
Samrat Rana Clinches Gold to Become 10m Air Pistol World Champion; Varun Tomar Takes Bronze As India Dominates Podium
Samrat Rana clinched gold in the men’s 10m air pistol at the ISSF Worlds, stunning China’s Hu Kai. Varun Tomar added bronze, giving India a historic double podium along with earlier team gold success.
Samrat Rana has made history after clinching gold in the men's 10m Air Pistol event at the ISSF World Championships. The 20-year-old shooter from Karnal pulled off a significant upset in Cairo after stunning the top favourite Hu Kai of China to finish the event as a world champion.
The Chinese had won four World Cup golds in the season, but Samrat Rana went against the odds to clinch a historic finish at the ISSF World Championships.
India finished with a double podium, as Varun Tomar finished third in the men's 10m air pistol event and clinched the bronze, making it a historic moment for India.
Samrat Rana Wins 10m Air Pistol World Title Gold; Varun Tomar Bags Bronze
The men's 10m air pistol final at the ISSF World Championships was a spectacle to behold, with close competition among the finalists. The dominant Hu Kai from China had the momentum going, but India's Samrat Rana stole the limelight with his brilliant performance.
In the nerve-wracking final in Cairo, Egypt, Samrat Rana needed a 10.3 or more to secure the gold medal after China's Hu Kai pulled off a 10.8. The Karnal-based shooter shot a 10.6 and secured the gold medal in his first senior final.
Rana wrapped up with a brilliant 243.7 in the thrilling summit clash. The Chinese shooter finished with silver in the competition after shooting 243.3.
Varun Tomar clinched the bronze medal, helping India secure a double podium finish. He shot 221.7 to clinch the bronze medal in the final.
Earlier, Rana and Tomar had teamed up with Shravan Kumat to help India secure a team gold medal in the competition as well.
India Secures First-Ever Double Podium In Same Event World Championship
Samrat Rana made history after becoming the third Indian to become a world champion in an Olympic shooting discipline. Only Abhinav Bindra and Rudrankksh Patil have done it in the 10m air rifle, with Rana being the third to do so in the 10m air pistol.
The duo of Samrat Rana and Varun Tomar also made history together as it was the first time that two Indian shooters secured medals in the same event at the World Championships.
