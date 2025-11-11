Jammu & Kashmir Stage Huge Upset, Register Stunning Win Over Delhi For First Time In Ranji Trophy History

Jammu A& Kashmir have claimed a brilliant win over Delhi in the Ranji Trophy on Tuesday. J&K's rapid rise in domestic cricket hasn't gone unnoticed, and this happens to be their first win over Delhi in the history of the Ranji Trophy.

Before this game, Delhi had a stupendous record against Jammu & Kashmir, having notched up 37 outright wins in 43 games. Pacer Auqib Nabi ran through the Delhi batting lineup as they could only manage 211 runs on the board. Captain Ayush Badoni showed some restraint with a valiant 65 while Ayush Doseja and Sumit Mathur also contributed to the cause.

In reply, J&K didn't have the desired start, but skipper Paras Dogra stood defiant and smashed another century to set the stage for an exciting clash. Abdul Samad came up with a handy 85 as the visitors took a handsome 99-run lead in the first innings.

Delhi improved their performance in the second innings, and it was the captain again who led the charge with a highest score of 72. Chasing 179 for victory, opener Qamran Iqbal navigated the challenge with ease, and his brilliant 133 paved the way for a brilliant win in a Group D Ranji Trophy encounter. The win leaves J&K in the second place, while Delhi are languishing in 6th position.

Bengal Got Back To Winning Ways Against Railways

In another game, Bengal has managed to maintain its dominating run in the Ranji Trophy and inflicted another huge defeat on Railways. Riding on Anustup Majumdar and Sumanta Gupta's centuries, on the board Bengal amassed a huge 474 runs on the board. Railways were bowled out for 222 runs in the first innings, and Shahbaz Ahmed's career-best bowling figure helped Bengal to win the match by an innings and 120 runs. Shahbaz's all-round effort helped Bengal to top Group C after 4 matches.