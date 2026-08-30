Smriti Mandhana Scripts History In Asia Cup Opener, Overtakes Suzie Bates To Become 2nd Highest Run-Getter In Women's Cricket

Dubai: Smriti Mandhana went past New Zealand legend Suzie Bates, becoming the second-highest run-getter in women's international cricket of all time.

Mandhana achieved this feat during their women's Asia Cup opener against Thailand. While the dashing left-hander was dismissed for just 19 in 10 balls, with four boundaries, it was enough for her to leapfrog Bates.

Now, Smriti has scored 10,756 runs in international cricket. In 172 T20Is and 166 innings, she has 4,557 runs at an average of 30.17 and a strike rate of 125.36, including a century and 35 fifties, where she is the second-highest run-getter in the format.

Mandhana is the sixth-highest ODI run-getter, with 5,411 runs in 120 matches and innings at an average of 47.88, including 14 centuries and 35 fifties. In nine women's Tests, she has made 788 runs in 16 innings at an average of 52.53, including two centuries and five fifties.

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The left-hander is now just 112 runs short of Mithali Raj, her former teammate, who has 10,868 runs in women's international cricket. Bates meanwhile had 10,740 runs in women's international cricket, followed by England's Charlotte Edwards (10,273 runs) and West Indies' Stefanie Taylor (10,007 runs).

Despite an explosive half-century from Shafali Verma, Thailand bowlers, particularly Suleeporn Laomi and Sunida Chaturongrattana, put on a spirited bowling performance, restricting India to 159/9 in the Women's Asia Cup match at Dubai on Sunday.

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