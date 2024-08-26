sb.scorecardresearch
  • Solheim Cup Veteran Georgia Hall Among Four Captain’s Picks For Europe Team To Face United States

Published 22:56 IST, August 26th 2024

The 2024 Solheim Cup will be played Sept. 13-15 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia. U.S. captain Stacy Lewis is set to announce her three picks Tuesday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Georgia Hall at Solheim Cup
Georgia Hall at Solheim Cup | Image: Associated Press
