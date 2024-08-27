sb.scorecardresearch
  • Spencer Torkelson's 3-run homer helps Tigers beat MLB-worst White Sox 6-3 for 4-game sweep

Published 21:35 IST, August 27th 2024

Spencer Torkelson's 3-run homer helps Tigers beat MLB-worst White Sox 6-3 for 4-game sweep

Spencer Torkelson hit a three-run homer during a five-run seventh inning, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Chicago White Sox 6-3 on Monday night to complete a four-game sweep and drop the majors' worst team to 31-101.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Chicago White Sox
Image: AP
21:35 IST, August 27th 2024