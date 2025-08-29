Sporting Icons Sachin Tendulkar, Abhinav Bindra Among Others Celebrate Athletes’ Spirit On National Sports Day

National Sports Day 2025: The Republic of India celebrates National Sports Day annually on August 19, celebrating all the athletes and sportspersons and paying tribute to their contributions to the sport.

On the special occasion, Indian sporting legends paid tribute to all the sportspersons for their contributions towards their respective disciplines.

Sporting icons like Sachin Tendulkar, Abhinav Bindra, and Mithali Raj, among others, have conveyed their thoughts on National Sports Day.

Sachin Tendulkar, Abhinav Bindra Commemorate National Sports Day With Special Tribute

The National Sports Day is recognised on the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, the maestro of hockey in India. His unprecedented dominance helped Indian hockey receive global acclaim.

Major Dhyan Chand helped India win three Olympic gold medals in 1928, 1932, and 1936 with his exceptional goal-scoring proficiency and ball possession.

To honour the contributions of the legendary athlete, his birthday has been recognised as the National Sports Day.

Sachin Tendulkar, the former cricketer for Team India, presented a shout-out to D Gukesh, Divya Deshmukh and other Indian sportspersons of various disciplines. He also requested the fans to honour the Indian athletes and pursue a sport of their choice to take a step towards a healthy body and mind.

Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra shared that he is hopeful that people embrace the Olympic values and contribute to the nation's progress.

Saina Nehwal, the former badminton world number one, highlighted the three genuine essentials of sports.

Former India women's cricketer Mithali Raj celebrated the legacy of female cricketers over the years, highlighting that sports unite everyone.

Gautam Gambhir, the head coach for Team India, honoured Major Dhyan Chand on the occasion of National Sports Day.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Lays Floral Tribute To Major Dhyan Chand

Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Sports Minister of India, offered a floral tribute to Hockey Indian legend Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary.

At the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi, Mandaviya was seen laying flowers on the statue of the three-time Olympic medalist.

