National Sports Day 2025: Lesser-Known Facts of Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand

National Sports Day 2025: On August 29 every year, India celebrates the National Sports Day, that is in honour of Major Dhyan Chand. August 29 marks the birth of the legendary hockey player. In a bid to honour the legendary hockey play, in 2012, his birthday was officially declared National Sports Day to honour his contributions.

Tribute is paid on this day for the hockey star and in due course the day also signifies promoting sports and fitness as a way of life, and recognising athletes and coaches through the National Sports Awards. Initiative like the Fit India Movement where the government encourages its citizens to embrace active lifestyles happens on this day in honour of Dhyan Chand in schools, universities, and sports institutions where tournaments are organised.

Lesser-Known Facts About Major Dhyan Chand

Dhyan Chand, Not His Original Name: Yes, Dhan Chand is not the name he was given after his birth. He was Dhyan Singh, and not many know this. He was given the nickname 'Chand' by his teammates as he used to play in the night as well.

Dhyan Chand Loved Wrestling: Hockey was not his first love or the sport he picked up first. He loved wrestling and was good at it. In fact, he never loved hockey initially till he arrived in the Indian Army at the age of 16.

‘Magician of Hockey’ Title Bestowed: Just after the 1928 Amsterdam Olympics, where he scored 14 goals and was the leading goal-scorer western media labelled him as “the magician of hockey.”

German Citizenship Offered: Yes, Adolf Hitler was so much in awe of his hockey skills that he offered him a position in the German army after the 1936 Munich Olympics.