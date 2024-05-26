 Srihari wins silver in Mare Nostrum swimming | Republic World
Srihari wins silver in Mare Nostrum swimming

Ace India swimmer Srihari Nataraj clinched a silver medal in the 50m backstroke event at the 30th Mare Nostrum swimming tour at the Canet-en-Roussillon, France. Nataraj, who competed a the Tokyo Olympics, clocked 25.50s to claim the second spot on the podium behind Hungary's Adam.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Health Benefits Of Swimming
Swimming | Image: Freepik
