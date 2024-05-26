Published 14:56 IST, May 26th 2024
Srihari wins silver in Mare Nostrum swimming
Ace India swimmer Srihari Nataraj clinched a silver medal in the 50m backstroke event at the 30th Mare Nostrum swimming tour at the Canet-en-Roussillon, France. Nataraj, who competed a the Tokyo Olympics, clocked 25.50s to claim the second spot on the podium behind Hungary's Adam.
- Sports
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Swimming | Image: Freepik
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
14:56 IST, May 26th 2024