New Delhi: The countdown to the Indian Premier League’s next player shuffle has begun in earnest, with a vast pool of hopefuls putting their names forward for the 2027 mini-auction. England’s talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes and Australia’s seasoned opener David Warner sit at the top of the attention chart, headlining an initial register that runs to 1220 players.

The auction is scheduled for 16 December in Goa, where the 10 franchises will compete to fill a maximum of 66 vacancies, including 25 places reserved for overseas cricketers. The scale of the register underlines both the league’s enduring pull and the depth of talent now chasing a contract.

Notably, of those who have entered, 939 are Indian cricketers, while 281 come from overseas. The mix includes 170 capped international players and 42 cricketers from Associate nations, alongside a large contingent of uncapped domestic and overseas prospects hoping for a breakthrough.

Top Bracket Packed With International Stars

Stokes and Warner have both entered at the highest reserve price of Rs 2 crore, a bracket brimming with established names. The big names from New Zealand include Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra and Trent Boult, while Australia is represented by Jake Fraser-McGurk, Spencer Johnson and Jhye Richardson. England’s presence is felt through Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings and Tom Curran.

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India’s Avesh Khan and Deepak Chahar also feature in the Rs 2 crore category. The same bracket includes Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Anrich Nortje, Gerald Coetzee, Matheesha Pathirana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer, along with Mahli Beardman, Sonny Baker, Adam Milne, Benjamin Sears, Bevon-John Jacobs and William O’Rourke.

The next tiers are also exciting, as at Rs 1.50 crore are Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Daniel Sams, Riley Meredith, David Wiese, Rassie van der Dussen, Jayden Seales and Keemo Paul. At Rs 1.25 crore are Ashton Agar, Billy Stanlake, Kyle Mayers and Matthew Forde.

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The Rs 1 crore group includes Gulbadin Naib, Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi Eisakhil, Christopher Lynn, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nikhil Chaudhary, Scott Boland, Rishad Hossain, Tymal Mills, Akash Deep, Jaydev Unadkat, Tushar Deshpande, Umesh Yadav, Blair Tickner, Matthew Fisher, Nathan Smith, Zak Foulkes, Duan Jansen, Marques Ackerman, Matthew Breetzke, Ottneil Baartman, Charith Asalanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Kusal Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Sonal Dinusha, Andre Fletcher, John Campbell and Newman Nyamhuri.

2 Veterans Chasing Very Different Comebacks

Stokes, aged 35, stepped away from international cricket earlier this year and last appeared in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings in 2023. Across 5 seasons with Rising Pune Supergiant, Rajasthan Royals and CSK, he has played 45 IPL matches, scoring 935 runs and claiming 28 wickets.

Meanwhile, Warner arrived with a point to prove after going unsold at the 2026 auction. The former Australian opener subsequently turned to the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he was signed by Karachi Kings for PKR 7.9 crore.

Aaryavir Sehwag Leads a New Generation

The register also carries the promise of youth, with Aaryavir Sehwag, son of former India opener Virender Sehwag, among the most talked-about young Indian hopefuls. He recently made headlines with his performances in India’s victorious Under-19 Asia Cup campaign in Oman, where he was named Player of the Tournament.

India defeated Pakistan by one wicket off the final ball in a thrilling final to lift the trophy. Aaryavir was among the standout performers in the competition, further strengthening his reputation as one of India’s promising young batting talents.

Mohit Ulva, who played a crucial role in the dramatic final, has also registered for the auction with Kavyan Patel, another member of the victorious Under-19 squad. All 3 youngsters have set their base prices at Rs 30 lakh each.

Bangladesh Representation and the Missing Names

Bangladesh have 11 players in the initial register, with the list including Hasan Mahmud, Parvez Hossain Emon, Ripon Mondol, Rishad Hossain, Saif Hassan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Towhid Hridoy and Md Rubel.

The absence of several prominent Bangladeshi names has attracted attention, as Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana and Shakib Al Hasan are missing from the initial register. Mustafizur had attracted considerable attention ahead of the IPL 2026 season after being released by Kolkata Knight Riders following a BCCI directive.