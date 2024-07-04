Published 13:42 IST, July 4th 2024
YouTuber Larry Wheels Takes on Power Slap champion, The End Show Why You Never Mess With The Champ
Super Heavyweight knocks out star fitness influencer Larry Wheels on the floor in an intense power slap challenge, showcasing impressive strength and skill.
420lb Power Slap champion vs bodybuilding YouTuber Larry Wheels | Image: @HappyPunch
