Supreme Court Withdraws Bail Granted To Olympic Medallist Sushil Kumar In Connection To Sagar Dhankar's Murder At Chhatrasal Stadium

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, August 13th, cancelled the bail which was granted to two-time Olympic medalist, Sushil Kumar, in connection with the murder of Sagar Dhankar at Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi.

Earlier, on March 4th, the Delhi High Court granted bail to Sushil Kumar. However, a bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and Prashant Kumar Mishra overturned the decision. The Apex Court has asked the Olympic medalist to surrender in a week.

Sushil Kumar is accused of attacking Sagar Dhankar in May 2021 due to an alleged property dispute. As per the post-mortem report, Dhankar died due to a cerebral damage which caused after getting a hit from a blunt object.

Sagar Dhankar had been a junior national wrestling champion.

Here's Why The Supreme Court Overturned Bail Granted To Sushil Kumar

The Supreme Court withdrew the bail that was granted to the wrestler after Dhankar's uncle, Ashok Dhankar, challenged the Delhi High Court's decision, saying that Sushil Kumar had intimidated the witnesses. Sagar Dhankar's uncle also claimed that earlier Kumar had threatened a key witness when he was out on interim bail.

Previously, on March 4th, the Delhi High Court granted bail to Sushil Kumar, claiming that there were not enough witnesses who had been examined. The trial went on for three years, after which the Delhi High Court ordered the wrestler's bail. However, it was overturned by the country's apex court.

Sushil Kumar's Achievements In His Professional Career

Sushil Kumar won his first Olympic medal in the 2008 Olympics. In Beijing, the 42-year-old came third in the 66kg category and claimed the bronze medal.

Later in the 2012 Olympics in London, Sushil bagged the silver medal in the 66kg category.