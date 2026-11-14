Svitolina Beats Sabalenka To Reach WTA Finals Semis, Andreeva Crushes Shnaider To Face Pegula

California: Elina Svitolina overcame Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to reach the semifinals of the WTA Finals on Friday, winning on her fourth match point.

Both players had more errors than winners. Svitolina hit 21 winners, made 24 errors and won six of eight break points in beating Sabalenka for the first time in six years and just the second in their eight career meetings.

“She gave me a few chances here and there so I could find my shots,” said Svitolina, who won the Finals in 2018, was runner-up in 2019 and then didn't qualify again until this year.

Sabalenka, who was runner-up at last year's Finals, rallied to take the second set and was up an early break in the third before coming undone with 35 errors. Her trademark frustration took over, as she talked to herself, gestured, shook her head and appeared disgusted. She didn't speak to the media afterward.

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Svitolina will face Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova in the semifinals Saturday at Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Svitolina became a first-time mother four years ago.

“I want my daughter to see me win tournaments,” she said.

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Mirra Andreeva won 12 of the final 13 games to cruise past Diana Shnaider 6-2, 6-1 and will play Jessica Pegula in the other semifinal. The Russian teenager dropped just 11 games total in winning Group 2 with a 3-0 record.

Shnaider, the second alternate, was a late replacement for Karolina Muchova, who withdrew with a gastrointestinal illness. Shnaider made her WTA Finals debut in singles after qualifying in doubles last year with fellow Russian Andreeva. They went 0-3 in round-robin play a year ago.

Shnaider led 2-0 in the first set before Andreeva took control and wrapped up the win in 55 minutes. Andreeva won 71% of her first-serve points and converted six of seven break points. Shnaider committed 32 errors in her only match after spending the week practicing and not knowing whether she would be needed.

“I don’t know how much fun that was,” Andreeva said. “It’s nice to share a court with your friend. It’s more nerve-wracking for me personally because I know her well.”

Andreeva, the 19-year-old French Open champion, needed just over an hour to win her first two matches. The wind picked up considerably on Friday under sunny skies.

“It was a little chaotic on the court,” she said.

Muchova, a Wimbledon finalist this year, already lost her first two matches and could not have advanced to the semifinals even if she had played Friday.