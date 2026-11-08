Taniya Wins Historic Silver In Beach Wrestling At Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics

When beach wrestling made the first-ever appearance at the Summer Youth Olympics, nobody from India had ever stood on the podium until Saturday evening in Dakar, when Indian wrestler Taniya walked away with a silver medal in the women's 75kg division. The medal not only earned her second spot in the event, but the achievement also wrote her name into the record books as India's first-ever medallist in the sport at this level.

She fell just short in the final, edged out 2-1 by China's Min Zhao in a bout that stayed tense until the very last exchange. However, the defeat in the last round felt more like an arrival at the international level.

Girl Who Beat The Unbeatable

Taniya's run was special, not just for the medal she won, but for who she beat to get there. She opened with a confident 3-1 win over Germany's Mia Bauer, then shut out Greece's Vasiliki Karavanou 3-0, and then closed her group with a 4-1 victory over Estonia's Merily Vaester. The 3 wins earned her top spot in the group, sending her straight into the semi-finals.

In the semis, America's Matilda Ann Hruby, also the tournament's favourite, was waiting for her. Hruby had come to Dakar fresh from winning the 75kg world title at the U17 Beach Wrestling World Championships in Baku in August, and she had bulldozed through this event, winning all 5 of her earlier bouts by fall.

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Taniya was not supposed to stop her, but she did that unexpected, winning 3-1 in the biggest result of her young career. The win also left her with a 4-1 record for the tournament, having 4 wins, 1 loss, and a silver that will be remembered long after the score of the final fades.

Champion Across Two Styles

However, her final opponent Zhao was no ordinary rival either. The Chinese wrestler had already been a world champion in 2025, taking the 69kg gold at the U17 World Championships in Athens with a crushing 13-2 win over Germany's Ayla Sahin. In Dakar, she added the first-ever Youth Olympic beach wrestling title in the 75kg class to her collection.

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At the tournament, Taniya arrived with her own pedigree. Earlier this year, at the 2026 U17 World Championships in Baku, she had won bronze in the 69kg freestyle event, beating Poland's Maja Wejchan 12-2 in the medal bout. To switch from the mat to the sand and still reach a global final speaks volumes about her adaptability. Her success is also an example of where Indian wrestling is heading, with fearless and versatile wrestlers no longer happy just to compete.

7 Medals And Counting For India

Taniya's silver lifted India's overall count in Dakar to 7 medals, which include 3 silver and 4 bronze, and opened up an entirely new sport for the contingent. Before her, the medals had come from four disciplines, including Khushbu Darjada's silver in the women's 63kg judo and Tanvi Patri's silver in the women's singles badminton.