  • Tatis hits 2-run homer, King strikes out 12 as the Padres beat the Braves 4-0 in playoff opener

Published 20:25 IST, October 2nd 2024

Tatis hits 2-run homer, King strikes out 12 as the Padres beat the Braves 4-0 in playoff opener

Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a towering two-run homer on his first playoff swing in four years and Michael King struck out 12 in his first postseason start as the San Diego Padres beat rookie AJ Smith-Shawver and the Atlanta Braves 4-0 in Game 1 of their NL Wild Card Series on Tuesday night.

