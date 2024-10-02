Published 20:25 IST, October 2nd 2024
Tatis hits 2-run homer, King strikes out 12 as the Padres beat the Braves 4-0 in playoff opener
Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a towering two-run homer on his first playoff swing in four years and Michael King struck out 12 in his first postseason start as the San Diego Padres beat rookie AJ Smith-Shawver and the Atlanta Braves 4-0 in Game 1 of their NL Wild Card Series on Tuesday night.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Padres beat the Braves 4-0 | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
20:25 IST, October 2nd 2024