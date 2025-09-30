Taylor Fritz Touts Carlos Alcaraz as 'Best Player in World' After Loss in Japan Open 2025 Final

Japan Open 2025: It was easy-peasy for world no. 1 Carlos Alcaraz as he beat Taylor Fritz on Tuesday in the Japan Open 2025 final in Tokyo in straight sets. Alcaraz won the game 6-4, 6-4. Alcaraz was on the button right from the start. With the win, he has certainly managed to tighten his numero uno spot. Fritz was all praise for Alcaraz. The second seed at the Japan Open 2025 went onto hail Alcaraz as the best player in the world.

‘Best player in the world’ - Fritz on Alcaraz

"First off, just wanna say congrats to Carlos on the tournament. He's the best player in the world for a reason, and he's also a great guy. I'm happy for all the success he's having."

ALSO READ: Alcaraz Claims Japan Open Title After Dominant Show Over Fritz

Following the emphatic win, Alcaraz revealed his plan for the game. He admitted that his plan was to be aggressive in the first set, something he failed to do against Casper Ruud in the semi-final.

‘Tried to be more positive’ - Alcaraz

"It's just about details, so I just tried to be more positive than the first set," Alcaraz told ATP after the win.

It was Alcaraz's ninth consecutive final and that not only shows his consistency but also shows he is in a league of his own currently.