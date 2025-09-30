'He is a Better Player': Carlos Alcaraz's Shocking Admission Ahead of Japan Open 2025 Final vs Taylor Fritz

Japan Open 2025: We are minutes away from the start of the much-awaited final between Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz game on Tuesday. It will be the all-important final at the iconic Ariake Coliseumn. Ahead of the big game, Alcaraz spoke about his opponent. The current world No. 1 went onto hail Fritz. claiming that the latter has been in good form. Alcaraz admitted that he wanted to change a couple of things from the Laver Cup. He also said that adopting would be the key for both players.

‘He has improved a lot’

"I know he has been playing at a great level of tennis lately. In the Laver Cup, he demonstrated it, against Zverev and against me, and he feels very comfortable and with a lot of confidence on this court, with very good victories. I’m going to try to change a couple of things. It is clear that the speed of the court and the atmosphere are very different from San Francisco, but it will be a new challenge for me. I will try to adapt the good things I’ve done today and change what I didn’t do well in the Laver Cup. He has improved a lot, and it is clear that he is a better player every day that passes. We both flew from the United States together, so on the first day, I practiced against him, which gives me very good information on how to approach this match," Alcaraz said ahead of the final.