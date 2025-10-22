Team India Refuse To Shake Hands With Pakistan At Asian Youth Games 2025, Clinch Resounding 81–26 Win Over Arch-Rivals

Asian Youth Games 2025: Team India clinched a dominating victory over Pakistan at the third edition of the Asian Youth Games 2025.

The kabaddi match between the arch-rivals India and Pakistan at the Asian Youth Games 2025 came under the spotlight due to a pre-match incident. At the time of the toss before the start of the game, the Indian captain Ishant Rathee refused to shake hands with his Pakistani counterpart.

In a viral video that is going around on the internet, it is clearly seen that the Pakistani skipper extended his right hand trying to shake hands, but later pulled it back after noticing Ishant Rathee's reaction.

The Indian Kabaddi Team at the Asian Youth Games 2025 continued the trend of not shaking hands with the Pakistani players, which the Indian cricketers have started during the Asia Cup 2025.

India Dominate Over Pakistan At Asian Youth Games 2025

In the kabaddi match at the Asian Youth Games 2025, Team India displayed a dominating performance and clinched a resounding 81-26 win over Pakistan. The win helped India to maintain their unbeaten streak at the Asian Youth Games 2025.

Throughout the tournament at the Asian Youth Games 2025, the Indian Kabaddi Team have showcased a dominant performance. India started the tournament with 83-19 over Bangladesh. Later, Ishant Rathee's side continued their dominant run, sealing a 89-16 win over Sri Lanka.

The final match of the tournament will be played on Thursday, October 23.

Earlier at the Asia Cup 2025, the Indian Cricket Team have faced Pakistan three times in the tournament but did not shake hands with their arch rivals in any of those encounters. In all three matches, including the finals, it was India who clinched wins over Pakistan. It was Team India's T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav who started the trend of silent protest against Pakistan.