Real Madrid Manager Provides Fresh Clarity On Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dani Carvajal's Comeback Timelines: 'Going To Take It Day By Day'

Real Madrid vs Juventus: Real Madrid will lock horns against Juventus in their upcoming UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2025-2026 fixture at the iconic Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, on Thursday, October 23.

The match between Real Madrid and Juventus in the prestigious UEFA will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on October 22.

Carvajal And Alexander-Arnold Have Been Out Of The Field For Almost One Month

Earlier on September 17, Real Madrid defender Trent Alexander-Arnold suffered a hamstring injury during their 2-1 win over Marseille in the UEFA Champions League 2025-2026. Alexander-Arnold was subbed off the field and was replaced by Dani Carvajal in the fifth minute of the match.

Later during the Madrid derby in La Liga on September 27, Dani Carvajal was pulled out of the field in the 59th minute after the star defender suffered a calf injury. In the match, Real Madrid conceded a 5-2 defeat against Atletico Madrid at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium. Carvajal suffered an injury to the soleus muscle of his right leg.

Xabi Alonso Provides Fitness Update On Carvajal And Alexander-Arnold's Injury

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso opened up on Carvajal and Alexander-Arnold's injury, saying that they are taking it day by day and the club is not rushing. The head coach added that the two-star defenders will train before the UCL clash, following which the team management will decide if they are going to play the upcoming match or not.

Xabi Alonso further revealed that the chances of Carvajal and Alexander-Arnold playing the Juventus clash are very less, since they are not ready yet.

"We're going to take it day by day. Today, Trent and Carvajal were able to do part of the session. Tomorrow we'll train a little bit too, to make the final decisions. On Saturday, I'll probably give you the final medical report, but as far as tomorrow is concerned, I don't think they'll be ready," Xabi Alonso said at the pre-match press conference.