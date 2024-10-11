sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:36 IST, October 11th 2024

Tech clash at America's Cup: British bank on Mercedes F1 boost while Kiwis keep design in-house

When the yachts of New Zealand and Britain begin the America’s Cup finals on Saturday, Geoff Willis will be one of scores of designers and number-crunchers back on shore, hunkered over computers and pointing at screens, sweating out each maneuver on the waves.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
INEOS Britannia sailing team
INEOS Britannia sailing team competes during the Louis Vuitton Cup Final Day 7 at the Barcelona's coast, Spain | Image: AP Photo/Joan Monfort
23:36 IST, October 11th 2024