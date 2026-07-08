Telangana To Host 2026 Khelo India Youth Games: Mansukh Mandaviya

The Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, on Wednesday announced that Telangana will host the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2026 edition.



The eighth iteration of KIYG is expected to be held in November this year. Telangana will be the second southern Indian state in three years to host Khelo India Youth Games. Tamil Nadu hosted the 2024 edition while the last edition was hosted by Bihar in May 2025, according to a press release.



"In keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to spread major national events in all regions of the country, it is appropriate that Telangana should get the opportunity to host the prestigious Khelo India Youth Games. The state has the infrastructure and the enthusiasm to host these Games where at least 8000 athletes, officials and support staff are expected to participate," said Mandaviya.



"We should see some quality performances this year. The Khelo India Youth Games 2026 are coming at the back of the Asian Games in Japan and our athletes should be in peak form. The Games in Telangana will be a good time to celebrate as upcoming athletes will be able to see their heroes up and close," said Mandaviya.

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Maharashtra, Haryana and Rajasthan finished No. 1, 2 and 3 in Khelo India Youth Games in 2025. Hosts Bihar finished 15th while Telangana were 13th on the medal standings. In KIYG 2024, hosts Tamil Nadu finished No. 2 behind Maharashtra while Telangana were in 6th position.

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