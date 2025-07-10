23-Year-Old Amanda Anisimova Shocks Aryna Sabalenka, Stuns World No. 1 To Secure Spot In Maiden Wimbledon Final

Amanda Anisimova has stunned world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to secure a place in her maiden Wimbledon final on Thursday. The 23 year old took a break from tennis for more than a year back due to burnout and now awaits history as she has claimed a place in her first grand slam final.

Amanda Anisimova Creates History At Wimbledon

This happens to be her second grand slam semifinal after she lost in the French Open in 2019 at a tender age of 19. USA's Anisimova will now face the winner of the match between Belinda Bencic and Iga Swiatek on Saturday. Sabalenka would have equalled Serena Williams' feat of reaching four consecutive grand slam finals, but Anisimova had some other plans.

Anisimova was over the moon after defeating Sabalenka at SW19. “This doesn’t feel real right now. I don’t know how I pulled it out.”

The youngster has competed with Sabalenka shoulder to shoulder, and his strong backhand was particularly impressive. Her impressive run means that, irrespective of her result in the Wimbledon final, she will be in the WTA top ten after the completion of the grass court tournament. Sabalenka entered as the favourite, but Anisimova took the first set to let everyone know of her intentions. But the world no. 1 hit back as she took the second set. But the 23-year-old came back all guns blazing and secured the deciding set to create history at Wimbledon.

Amanda Anisimova Had Left Tennis For Mental Health