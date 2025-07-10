Republic World
Updated 10 July 2025 at 12:37 IST

Jannik Sinner to Pull Out of Wimbledon 2025 Semi-Final vs Novak Djokovic? World No. 1 Provides Injury Update

Wimbledon 2025: World No. 1 Jannik Sinner beat Ben Shelton to make it to set up a dream clash with Novak Djokovic for a spot in the final.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Novak Djokovic (L), Jannik Sinner (R)
Novak Djokovic (L), Jannik Sinner (R) | Image: AP

Wimbledon 2025: Jannik Sinner overcame the Ben Shelton challenge as he got the better of the American in straight sets 7-6, 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday. Sinner, who is the current world No. 1, faces Novak Djokovic in the much-awaited semi-final. During his walkover victory against Grigor Dimitrov, Sinner seemed to be in some kind of a problem with his elbow. 

Later, he missed his training session on Tuesday before playing his quarters directly. And that has sparked rumours that he may withdraw ahead of the semis. But, will that happen, will he pull out now? 

‘Pain is Getting Better’

Sinner revealed that he had played his quarter-final match with painkillers and claimed that returning fast serves has not been easy. But he went onto assure that he would be 100 per cent fit for the semi-final. 

"The pain is getting better," Sinner told BBC Sport. "I played today with some painkillers which helped me to get through.

"Returning fast serves is not easy. But yes, it's not something crazy serious because if not I would be much more concerned.

"Time will always help and [Thursday] is one day off, which is going to be good for me, and Friday I'm going to be 100 per cent."

Sinner vs Djokovic - H2H

The two have clashed nine times till date, with Sinner winning five and Djokovic winning four. The two have also met twice at Wimbledon in the 2022 quarter finals and in the 2023 semi finals, and Djokovic won on both of those occasions.

So, Djokovic would have good memories of playing Sinner at SW19. What should motivate Djokovic is that he recently lost against Sinner at Roland Garros. 

Published 10 July 2025 at 12:31 IST