Rafael Nadal of Spain serves to Darwin Blanch of United States during the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid | Image: AP

Former World number one Tennis player Rafael Nadal will return to action in his comeback tour. At the Madrid Open, the tennis icon will compete against Australia's Alex de Minaur in the second round of the Madrid Open. Nadal will be in his second clay-court encounter, and expect it to be a high-octane clash as the legendary tennis player aims to re-assert his dominance in the court. Ahead of the clash, take a look at the live streaming information of the Round of 64 match.

Alex de Minaur vs Rafael Nadal, Mutua Madrid Open Live Streaming: Venue, broadcast, streaming, timings & other details you need to know

When will the Alex de Minaur vs Rafael Nadal take place?

The Alex de Minaur vs Rafael Nadal match will commence on Saturday, April 27th, 2024. The match will begin at 07:30 PM IST onwards

Where will the Alex de Minaur vs Rafael Nadal take place?

The Alex de Minaur vs Rafael Nadal will be hosted at the Manolo Santana Racquets Club Tennis & Padel in Marbella, Malaga, Spain.

How to watch the Alex de Minaur vs Rafael Nadal Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch Alex de Minaur vs Rafael Nadal Live Streaming via the SonyLiv app and website.

How to watch the Alex de Minaur vs Rafael Nadal Live Streaming in UK?

Fans in UK can watch the Alex de Minaur vs Rafael Nadal Live telecast via the Tennis Channel. The live streaming will take place in Fubo. The match will take place at 04:00 PM BST

How to watch the Alex de Minaur vs Rafael Nadal Live Streaming in US?

Fans in the US can watch the Alex de Minaur vs Rafael Nadal Live telecast via Sky Sports. The live streaming will take place in Sky Go app and NOW TV. The match will take place at 11:00 AM ET.