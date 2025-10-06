Amanda Anisimova Defeats Linda Noskova To Win China Open, Breaks Her 'Final Jinx' After Losing The Summit Clash Of Wimbledon And US Open

United States' Amanda Anisimova has extended her stellar run in 2025 by winning the China Open, which is her second WTA 1000 title. Anisimova defeated Czechia's Linda Noskova, 6-0, 2-6, 6-2 in the summit clash after falling short in the Wimbledon and US Open final earlier this year. The 24-year-old player started well by winning the first set, but a loss in the second brought back the haunting memories of the US Open and Wimbledon final losses.

Amanda Anisimova Breaks Her Final Jinx

Despite losing the Wimbledon and the US Open final, the US Tennis star has had a pretty successful year. She won her first WTA title in Qatar Open and later rose to her career-best ranking of No. 4. She was visibly heartbroken after losing the US Open final to World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. She had taken a break in 2023 due to burnout. Anisimova admitted to the fact that the Wimbledon final loss was a tough pill to swallow, but she was proud of what she has been able to achieve in 2025.

"It has been an incredible few weeks. To get the win today was really special. I am excited for a lot more and hopefully we can keep going. It was a super tough match, I really had to dig deep," said Anisimova after the game.

Earlier this year, Anisimova had taken a 6-0, 6-0 hammering at the hands of Iga Swiatek in the Wimbledon summit clash. The China Open was the US Tennis star's first win since the US Open final loss to Sabalenka. The champion was in top form, and she also defeated defending champion Coco Gauff in the semi-final a day before.

Amanda Anisimova vs Linda Noskova: As It Happened