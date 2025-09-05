Amanda Anisimova Edges Naomi Osaka, Sets up Date in US Open 2025 Final With Aryna Sabalenka

US Open 2025: It was a night to remember for Amanda Anisimova, as the local girl got the better of Japan's Naomi Osaka in the semi-final in a three-set thriller on Thursday to book herself a spot in the summit clash. Anisimova beat Naomi 6-7 (7-4), 7-6 (7-3) and 6-3 to set up a date in the final against Aryna Sabalenka.

Anisimova dropped the first set in the tie-break, but then came up to win the tie-break in the second set to set up a decider. In the decider, she seemed to have carried the momentum forward as she clinched it 6-3. This is the Amanda's maiden US Open final, where she will now face Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka in the summit clash on Saturday, September 6.

‘Tried to dig deep’

Following the win, she lauded her opponent for giving her a good run. She also spoke about trying to stay positive throughout.

“Oh my god. I don't know. It was amazing tennis. Naomi Osaka was really giving me a run for the final. I tried to dig deep. It was a huge fight out there today,” said Anisimova.

“I tried to stay positive. There were a lot of nerves in the beginning. This tournament means a lot to me. I was just enjoying this moment. Playing in the final means the world, just trying to process it. It has been a dream for me like forever. The hope is to be the champion. I am just excited for the final and it's really special,” she added.

Can Anisimova Win Her Maiden US Open?