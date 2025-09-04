Yuki Bhambri-Michael Venus vs Neal Skupski-Joe Salisbury Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open Semifinal In India?

Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus in US Open 2025 men’s doubles semifinal vs Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski | Image: X/@Media_SAI

The US Open men's doubles event is set for a historic match-up as India's Yuki Bhambri teams up with New Zealand's Michael Venus, who will lock horns against the British duo of Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury.

Yuki Bhambri has kept the Indian national flag flying high at the US Open, where he has made it to his first-ever Grand Slam semifinal. It is a clinical achievement, since only a few Indian athletes have clinched this feat.

Yuki Bhambri Aims To Make History Alongside Michael Venus In US Open Semifinal

The number 14-seeded Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus have showcased remarkable consistency throughout the tournament. Their teamwork has been remarkable during their quarterfinal victory over Nikola Mektić and Rajeev Ram.

It was all about tactical prowess as the Indo-Kiwi duo sealed a 6-3, 6(6)-7(8), 6-3 lead in a game which went on for nearly three hours. Bhambri's stability and Venus' consistency were nothing less than remarkable.

However, Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury bring a lot of experience to the table. The duo's explosive baseline play has helped them become a significant competitor in the tournament.

Additionally, Salisbury is a three-time US Open men’s doubles champion, winning the title from 2021 to 2023. Skupski, on the other hand, was a finalist in 2022.

Check Out All The Live Streaming Details Here

When Will The Yuki Bhambri & Michael Venus vs Neal Skupski & Joe Salisbury US Open Match Take Place?

The Yuki Bhambri & Michael Venus vs Neal Skupski & Joe Salisbury US Open Match will take place on Friday, September 05, 2025, from 02:30 AM IST onwards.

Where Will The Yuki Bhambri & Michael Venus vs Neal Skupski & Joe Salisbury US Open Match Take Place?

The Yuki Bhambri & Michael Venus vs Neal Skupski & Joe Salisbury US Open Match will take place at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows – Corona Park in Queens, New York City.

How To Watch The Yuki Bhambri & Michael Venus vs Neal Skupski & Joe Salisbury US Open Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Yuki Bhambri & Michael Venus vs Neal Skupski & Joe Salisbury US Open Match live on the JioHostar app and website with a subscription.