Andy Murray Is Teaming Up With Emma Raducanu To Play Mixed Doubles At Wimbledon
Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu will team up in mixed doubles at Wimbledon.The news arrived Wednesday, a day after Murray withdrew from singles a little more than a week after having surgery to remove a cyst from his spine.
Andy Murray at Wimbledon | Image: AP
