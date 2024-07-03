sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:52 IST, July 3rd 2024

Andy Murray Is Teaming Up With Emma Raducanu To Play Mixed Doubles At Wimbledon

Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu will team up in mixed doubles at Wimbledon.The news arrived Wednesday, a day after Murray withdrew from singles a little more than a week after having surgery to remove a cyst from his spine.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Andy Murray at Wimbledon
Andy Murray at Wimbledon | Image: AP
