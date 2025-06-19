Andy Murray Takes Jibe at Novak Djokovic When Asked About His Time Coaching The 23-time Grand Slam Winner

One of the biggest surprises in the tennis world was when Novak Djokovic appointed former rival Andy Murray as his main coach. It was a move that generated a lot of buzz among fans of the sport but much to the disappointment of many, it did not lead to a long-term partnership between the two.

The pair lasted 6 months together and then Djokovic announced the end of their partnership via a social media post.

And now Murray has shared his side of the story for the first time since their time together came to an end, and in the process took a pretty funny jab at the Serbian legend.

Not Sure I Enjoyed Coaching Djokovic - Murray

Speaking to the media in Glasgow ahead of his theatre tour, Murray was questioned as to how it is their working relationship came about and whether he enjoyed it.

He admitted he did not expect the partnership to come about in the first place and was not sure if he enjoyed being Djokovic's coach!

"We had a chat on the phone and he asked me if I would consider coaching him, which I wasn’t expecting. I think it was a pretty unique opportunity. I was really enjoying being at home but I thought I should give it a go and see whether I enjoyed it. I’m not sure if I did," Murray said.

It is worth noting that Murray said this in a joking manner and as a result, the people in attendance were left laughing very hard at what he said.

Will Murray Return to Coaching?

Murray also added that he is keen to return to coaching eventually, proving he was not scarred by the experience of being the man to coach Djokovic.