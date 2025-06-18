Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Tennis News /
  • Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic And Aryna Sabalenka To Dazzle In Exciting New US Open Mixed Doubles, Check Full List Here

Updated 18 June 2025 at 16:38 IST

Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic And Aryna Sabalenka To Dazzle In Exciting New US Open Mixed Doubles, Check Full List Here

The US Open has announced a new refurbished format of mixed doubles, which will feature the likes of Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz.

Reported by: Anirban Sarkar
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz
Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz | Image: AP

The US Open is returning with a renewed and revamped Mixed Doubles, which will feature the who's and who's of the tennis world. From reigning French Open champions Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka, Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic, a plethora of tennis stars are scheduled to participate in this event.

In a bid to revive the charm of the mixed doubles, US Open hierarchy has decided to conduct the event on Tuesday, Aug. 19, and Wednesday, Aug. 20, during the US Open Fan Week. This event will also offer a whopping prize money of $1 million. The current list features nine of the top ten men's and women's players. Emma Raducanu has paired up with Carlos Alcaraz, while the men's world no.1 Jannik Sinner will team up with Emma Navarro.

List Of US Open Mixed Doubles Participants

  • Emma Navarro and Jannik Sinner
  • Zheng Qinwen and Jack Draper
  • Jessica Pegula and Tommy Paul
  • Jasmine Paolini and Lorenzo Musetti
  • Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz
  • Mirra Andreeva and Daniil Medvedev
  • Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe
  • Aryna Sabalenka and Grigor Dimitrov
  • Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud
  • Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas
  • Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz
  • Belinda Bencic and Alexander Zverev
  • Olga Danilovic and Novak Djokovic
  • Taylor Townsend and Ben Shelton
  • Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori
  • Naomi Osaka and Nick Kyrgios

Also Read: 'Completely Unprofessional' - Aryna Sabalenka Apologises to Coco Gauff For Comments After French Open 2025

What Will be New In This US Open Mixed Doubles

As quoted by the official US Open website, tournament director Stacey Allaster said, “We believe that this reimagined US Open Mixed Doubles Championship will do exactly that, with the top men and women players in tennis competing side-by-side in a fast-paced, highly competitive format. Being able to move this event to a place on the schedule where it is able to take center stage was very important, and with our broadcast partners fully bought-in, more fans than ever before, both in the U.S. and around the globe, will be able to enjoy this incredible competition."

A total of 16 teams have so far registered for the event, and the window will close on July 28. It will be played in a new format with short sets featuring four games. There will be no-ad scoring, tiebreakers will be called in at 4-4 and in the third set, a 10-point tiebreaker will decide the course of the match. All the mixed doubles games will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium or the Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic Faces Big Wimbledon 2025 Setback That Could Derail Bid for 24th Grand Slam Title

Published 18 June 2025 at 16:38 IST