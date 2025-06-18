Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic And Aryna Sabalenka To Dazzle In Exciting New US Open Mixed Doubles, Check Full List Here

The US Open is returning with a renewed and revamped Mixed Doubles, which will feature the who's and who's of the tennis world. From reigning French Open champions Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka, Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic, a plethora of tennis stars are scheduled to participate in this event.

In a bid to revive the charm of the mixed doubles, US Open hierarchy has decided to conduct the event on Tuesday, Aug. 19, and Wednesday, Aug. 20, during the US Open Fan Week. This event will also offer a whopping prize money of $1 million. The current list features nine of the top ten men's and women's players. Emma Raducanu has paired up with Carlos Alcaraz, while the men's world no.1 Jannik Sinner will team up with Emma Navarro.

List Of US Open Mixed Doubles Participants

Emma Navarro and Jannik Sinner

Zheng Qinwen and Jack Draper

Jessica Pegula and Tommy Paul

Jasmine Paolini and Lorenzo Musetti

Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz

Mirra Andreeva and Daniil Medvedev

Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe

Aryna Sabalenka and Grigor Dimitrov

Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud

Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas

Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz

Belinda Bencic and Alexander Zverev

Olga Danilovic and Novak Djokovic

Taylor Townsend and Ben Shelton

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori

Naomi Osaka and Nick Kyrgios

What Will be New In This US Open Mixed Doubles

As quoted by the official US Open website, tournament director Stacey Allaster said, “We believe that this reimagined US Open Mixed Doubles Championship will do exactly that, with the top men and women players in tennis competing side-by-side in a fast-paced, highly competitive format. Being able to move this event to a place on the schedule where it is able to take center stage was very important, and with our broadcast partners fully bought-in, more fans than ever before, both in the U.S. and around the globe, will be able to enjoy this incredible competition."

A total of 16 teams have so far registered for the event, and the window will close on July 28. It will be played in a new format with short sets featuring four games. There will be no-ad scoring, tiebreakers will be called in at 4-4 and in the third set, a 10-point tiebreaker will decide the course of the match. All the mixed doubles games will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium or the Louis Armstrong Stadium.