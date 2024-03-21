×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 10:00 IST

Aryna Sabalenka says her 'heart is broken' by Koltsov's death, asks for privacy for his family

Aryna Sabalenka said her “heart is broken” by the death of Konstantin Koltsov , asks for privacy for herself & the family of the former Belarusian hockey player

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, walks on a practice court at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Fla. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Aryna Sabalenka said her “heart is broken” by the death of Konstantin Koltsov , asking for privacy for herself and the family of the former Belarusian hockey player she had dated.

Koltsov died Monday at 42 in Miami, days before the second-ranked Sabalenka was set to begin play in the Miami Open. Miami-Dade Police said the death was an apparent suicide and no foul play was suspected.

Advertisement

“Konstantin’s death is an unthinkable tragedy, and while we were no longer together, my heart is broken,” Sabalenka said in a statement released by her publicist Wednesday. “Please respect my privacy and his family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

The 25-year-old Sabalenka, also from Belarus, had a bye in the first round of the tournament. A tournament spokesman said Wednesday the plan is for Sabalenka to play against her good friend Paula Badosa on Friday.

Advertisement

Koltsov played in 144 NHL games for the Pittsburgh Penguins from 2003-06 after being selected in the first round of the 1999 draft, putting up 12 goals and 26 assists. He played most of his career in the Russian Superleague, which morphed into the KHL, finishing with Dynamo Minsk in 2015-16 and going into coaching.

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 10:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Understanding The Viral Scene Queen Beauty Trend

Scene Queen Beauty Trend

a few seconds ago
US Fed

Fed's steady outlook

a minute ago
Budaun Double Murder: Accused Visited Victim's House Seeking Money For His Wife's Delivery

Javed Arrested by Police

5 minutes ago
Reliance Industries in focus

India's new energy vision

7 minutes ago
The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls, the world’s biggest election exercise, will kick off on April 19 with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

8 minutes ago
Budaun Double Murder case

Autopsy in Budaun Case

11 minutes ago
IPL Franchise Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians' best XI

14 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

Kohli versus MS Dhoni

17 minutes ago
Reddit IPO valuation

Reddit prices IPO at $34

17 minutes ago
AI

AI hype will be hard

18 minutes ago
'Not Joining Congress': Sadananda Gowda Retires From Electoral Politics, Says 'Will Work for BJP'

Gowda Retires

19 minutes ago
Supreme Court pulls up Patanjali for misleading ads

Patanjali's Court Apology

20 minutes ago
Sergio Perez

Pérez downplays rumours

20 minutes ago
Fire in Thane's Dombivili

Fire in Dombivili

20 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Emotional Note

24 minutes ago
Platinum Industries IPO

Krystal Integrated

25 minutes ago
David Warner and Babar Azam

Warner, Babar snubbed!

26 minutes ago
Kejriwal more dangerous than stifling air: BJP slams AAP as Delhi's air quality plunges

Adv Bhatia Manhandled

30 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Assam STF Nabs Top ISIS Terrorists During Search Operation Along IB Area

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Centre Notifies Fact Check Unit Under PIB To Monitor Online Content

    India News15 hours ago

  3. Delhi HC Issues Summons to TMC Leader Mahua Moitra in Defamation Case

    India News16 hours ago

  4. Delhi Woman Sweeping Outside Her House Rammed by Car, Dies

    India News16 hours ago

  5. Chhattisgarh: 13 Students Injured After School Roof Gets Ripped Off

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo