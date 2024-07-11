Published 10:18 IST, July 11th 2024
Ash Barty plays exhibition doubles match at Wimbledon but happy to stay retired
Ash Barty was searching for a thesaurus after her exhibition doubles match at Wimbledon on Wednesday. A three-time Grand Slam singles champion, Barty retired just over two years ago at the age of 25. She plans to stay retired.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Ash Barty reacts during her invitation doubles match with compatriot Casey Dellacqua against Andrea Petkovic of Germany and Magdelena Rybarikova of Slovakia at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
10:18 IST, July 11th 2024