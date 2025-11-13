Lorenzo Musetti Admits He 'Needs A Miracle' Ahead Of Group-Stage Clash With Carlos Alcaraz At ATP Finals

Italy's Lorenzo Musetti celebrates after winning against Australia's Alex de Minaur during their tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals, in Turin | Image: AP

Lorenzo Musetti hopes for a miracle to happen in the competition when the Italian tennis player will lock horns against Carlos Alcaraz in the group-stage clash. The Italian has acknowledged that the match against Alcaraz would be the toughest.

The Italian tennis player gained some much-needed motivation after clinching a win over Alex de Minaur. The recovery was much-needed as the Italian has a significant challenge ahead in Alcaraz, who has had a phenomenal year so far.

Lorenzo Musetti Looking For A Big Miracle Against Carlos Alcaraz

Following the match, Lorenzo Musetti expressed confidence in his work and is content that he could reach the semi-final. However, securing a win in the next match-up will depend on his performance, as the Italian would face Carlos Alcaraz.

Musetti expects to remain the crowd favourite and is hopeful for a miracle to happen in the competition against Alcaraz. However, Lorenzo has also identified a spot, saying that Carlos isn't comfortable on hard courts.

"It will be the toughest match in the group. I know him very well because we have already faced each other several times, including this season. I'm sure of one thing ahead of the match.

"I will be the crowd favorite, and I hope they can help me pull off a miracle. Carlos does not feel as comfortable on this surface as on clay. However, it's still very hard to beat him," Lorenzo Musetti said.

Lorenzo Musetti Has A Big Challenge Ahead!

Lorenzo Musetti suffered a hard-fought loss to Novak Djokovic at the inaugural Hellenic Championship in Athens. Despite the setback, the Italian made it to the finals as the Serb had pulled out due to injury.

In the opening clash, Lorenzo Musetti suffered a loss to Taylor Fritz at home. He lacked proper energy in the game, leading to Fritz capitalising on the momentum.

But Musetti turned things around with a solid spell against Alex de Minaur. It was a key triumph for the Italian as the home crowd rallied for him in Turin.