Piers Morgan Issues Apology To Novak Djokovic After Publicly Calling Him A 'Liar' and 'Cheat'

Piers Morgan, the controversial American broadcaster, has issued a public apology to the legendary Novak Djokovic for some of his past comments.

Morgan and Djokovic had a sit-down interview, where he began by apologising to the Serbian tennis player for being vocally critical of him.

Piers Morgan Says Sorry To Novak Djokovic For Labelling Him A Liar and Cheat

For the unversed, in 2022, Novak Djokovic was not allowed to participate in the Australian Open. With COVID-19 being predominantly active, athletes had to get vaccinated before being allowed to enter Australia. While Djokovic did not directly state that he hadn't been vaccinated, his statements hinted at it.

Novak Djokovic had drawn significant ire with his statements and was eventually banned from participating in the tournament. His visa was also cancelled upon arrival.

Advertisement

Piers Morgan was publicly critical of Novak Djokovic on live TV and social media, and called him out as the Serb was being deported from Australia.

Three years later, Piers Morgan has now apologised to Novak Djokovic in a sit-down interview, which is yet to be made public. A snippet of the interview showed Morgan apologising for his comments three years ago.

Advertisement

"I'm gonna start by making an apology," Piers Morgan said.

Novak Djokovic responded by saying, "What you said, it speaks volumes about the person that you are. I’m just saying, I’m not like that."

Novak Djokovic Made History But Also Suffered An Injury

Novak Djokovic is now focused on what comes ahead. He recently clinched a significant feat after winning his 101st career title at the inaugural Hellenic Championships in Athens, Greece.

He surpassed Roger Federer's ATP title record after pulling off a three-hour duel against Lorenzo Musetti.

Despite being injured, Djokovic pushed through and secured a grand triumph in Athens. However, the Serbian had to forcefully withdraw from the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, due to a shoulder injury.