Australian Open 2025 Live Streaming: How To Watch The Grand Slam Tournament In India, UK & US?

Jannik Sinner of Italy poses with the the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Danil Medvedev of Russia in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park | Image: AP Photo

The first Grand Slam of 2025 is all set to begin in Australia. The Australian Open 2025 will take place in Melbourne Park, where top draws like Novak Djokovic, and Aryna Sabalenka will be in action. India's Sumit Nagal will also have a huge task when he will face off against Tomas Machac in the first round. For Jannik Sinner, he will have a hard time while defending his title as he would face a lot of competition. Ahead of the tournament, take a look at all the details you need to know.

Australian Open 2025 Live Streaming: Know All The Details Of The Grand Slam Tournament

Australian Open 2025: Matches To Watch Out For

Women's Singles

1. BOUZKOVA v M. ANDREEVA

2. Q. ZHENG (5) v A. TODONI

Men's Singles

1. RUUD (6) v J. MUNAR

2. NAGAL vs MACHAC (26)

Women's Singles

1. Y. STARODUBTSEVA v L. FERNANDEZ

2. O. VIRTANEN v A.FILS (20)

3. D. PARRY v D.VEKIC (18)

4. BADOSA (11) v X. WANG

Men's Singles

HUMBERT (14) v GIGANTE

Women's Singles

A. SABALENKA (1) v S. STEPHENS

Men's Singles

A. ZVEREV (2) v L. POUILLE

Women's Singles

1. J. LEHECKA (24) v L. TU

2. A. BLINKOVA v D. SAVILLE

When Will The Australian Open 2025 Take Place?

The first round of the Australian Open will commence from Sunday, January 12 2025 and it will take place till 25th January 2025. The first round matches will take place from 05:30 PM IST.

Where Will The Australian Open 2025 Take Place?

The Australian Open Grand Slam tournament will take place at the Melbourne Park. The Rod Laver Arena will be utilized for most of the premier match-ups.

How To Watch The Australian Open 2025 Live Telecast In India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Australian Open tournament via Sony Sports Network.

How To Watch The Australian Open 2025 Live Streaming In India

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Australian Open tournament via Sony LIV app and website.

How To Watch The Australian Open 2025 Live In The US?

Fans in the United States can watch the live streaming of the Australian Open tournament via ESPN's various platforms [ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+].

How To Watch The Australian Open 2025 Live In The UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Australian Open tournament via Eurosport. The live streaming of the Grand Slam tournament will be made available via Discovery+ and the Eurosport website.