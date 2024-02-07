English
Updated January 20th, 2024 at 16:02 IST

Australian Open: 'baby' Carlos Alcaraz plays someone younger than him for first time in his career

20-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz opens up on playing against a player younger than him at the Australian Open and advancing in the fourth round.

Pavitra Shome
Shang Juncheng, Carlos Alcaraz
Shang Juncheng, left, of China walks from Rod Laver Arena after retiring in his third round match against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park | Image: AP
  • 2 min read
Carlos Alcaraz cruised Into the fourth round of the Australian Open after his opponent retired early in the third set of their third-round encounter. After just 66 minutes, Shang, who had his right thigh fully bandaged from the beginning, decided to call it quits on the No. 2 tennis player, leading 6-1, 6-1, 1-0. But the match was incredibly unique for the Spaniard. Alcaraz, who currently is 20 years old, battled against Shang, who was 18 years old. 

3 Things you need to know

  •  Carlos Alcaraz is the top choice to reach the Men's Singles Final
  • Alcaraz has cruised into the fourth round at the AO 24
  • The Spaniard defeated Shang Juncheng in the third round

Carlos Alcaraz plays against a Tennis player younger than him at AO 24 

It was an interesting day for Carloz Alcaraz at the Australian Open. Not only did he advance into the fourth round of the competition, but the Spaniard played against a Tennis player who was younger than him in the third round. Shang Juncheng from China is 18 years old and went toe-to-toe with the number two tennis player.

Alcaraz, 20, himself is a young player in the realm of tennis, and it was fascinating for the Spaniard to play against Shang Juncheng, 18. This is the first time Carlos Alcaraz clashed with a younger opponent in the course of his career. While speaking about playing against Juncheng while himself being a ‘baby’ himself, Alcaraz said: 

“Yeah... I think tennis is growing. More young players are coming up. It’s great for tennis & the people as well.. watching young players play in this stage. I’m glad finally I played a younger player.”

Alcaraz will play Miomir Kecmanovic, the Serbian who saved a match point as he beat last year’s semifinalist Tommy Paul 6-4, 3-6, 2-6, 7-6 (7), 6-0.

Published January 20th, 2024 at 16:02 IST

