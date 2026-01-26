Australian Open: Yuki Bhambri's Third-Round Loss Ends India's Campaign

India's Yuki Bhambri and his Swedish partner Andre Goransson suffered defeat in the third round of the men's doubles match in the Australian Open 2026. With this loss, India's campaign at the season's first Grand Slam comes to an end.

The Indo-Swedish pair, seeded 10th, went down in straight sets to the Brazilian duo Orlando Luz and Rafael Matos, losing 7(9)-6(7), 6-3 in an hour and 44 minutes, according to Olympics.com.

In the men's singles event, two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner advanced into the quarterfinals of the ongoing Australian Open, defeating compatriot Luciano Darderi 6-1, 6-3, 7-6(2) in a largely dominant display on Monday.

The current world number two outclassed Darderi 6-1, 6-3, 7-6(2) to qualify for his fourth Australian Open quarterfinal, levelling with stars like Grigor Dimitrov, Kei Nishikori, and Stefanos Tsitsipas for the fourth-most appearances in the final eight Down Under among active players.

The match lasted two hours and nine minutes. This was Sinner's maiden clash with Darderi, and he dictated the terms with clean hitting and sharp serves, but was threatened by a late surge by Darderi from the baseline, levelling the scores at 4-4. The match shifted to a tie-break, where Sinner came out on top.

