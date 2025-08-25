Updated 25 August 2025 at 12:18 IST
Benjamin Bonzi's 1st Reaction After Knocking Daniil Medvedev Out of US Open 2025: 'Tried to Stay Calm, Never Easy' | WATCH VIDEO
US Open 2025: Benjamin Bonzi had a night to remember at the US Open as he knocked Daniil Medvedev out in the first round itself.
US Open 2025: It was a nigh Benjamin Bonzi will never forget. The Frenchman got the better of favourite Daniil Medvedev in a five-set thriller. Bonzi edged Medvedev 6-3, 7-5, 6-7(5), 0-6, 6-4. After the game, Bonzi was over the moon and could not keep a lid over his emotions. It was very evident that the win meant a lot to him.
After the win, he admitted that he tried to stay calm and also added that it was not easy to do that. The expression on his face showed that he was relieved after the win. The thriller lasted almost four hours. The spectators surely had a treat and got their moneys worth as well.
“It’s a very important win, it’s my first Grand Slam with Nico, our first week together,” Bonzi said on court after the victory. “I gave all my heart on the court and I have the win today.”
Medvedev's Forgetful 2025
The Russian former World No. 1 has had a year to forget. He would not like to look back at the season gone by for him. He would like to look ahead and hope for a better 2026.
He suffered a second-round exit in the Australian Open. That was followed by first-round losses in Roland Garros and Wimbledon. It is a big win for Bonzi, who would now have the confidence heading into his second round match. Bonzi will play his second round match on August 27 against Marcus Giron of the US. Giron beat Mariano Navone in a five-set battle. Interesting to see how far can Bonzi progress.
