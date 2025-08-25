Benjamin Bonzi's 1st Reaction After Knocking Daniil Medvedev Out of US Open 2025: 'Tried to Stay Calm, Never Easy' | WATCH VIDEO

US Open 2025: It was a nigh Benjamin Bonzi will never forget. The Frenchman got the better of favourite Daniil Medvedev in a five-set thriller. Bonzi edged Medvedev 6-3, 7-5, 6-7(5), 0-6, 6-4. After the game, Bonzi was over the moon and could not keep a lid over his emotions. It was very evident that the win meant a lot to him.

After the win, he admitted that he tried to stay calm and also added that it was not easy to do that. The expression on his face showed that he was relieved after the win. The thriller lasted almost four hours. The spectators surely had a treat and got their moneys worth as well.

“It’s a very important win, it’s my first Grand Slam with Nico, our first week together,” Bonzi said on court after the victory. “I gave all my heart on the court and I have the win today.”

WATCH VIDEO

Medvedev's Forgetful 2025

The Russian former World No. 1 has had a year to forget. He would not like to look back at the season gone by for him. He would like to look ahead and hope for a better 2026.