Daniil Medvedev Breaks His Racquet in Anger After Shock US Open 2025 First-Round Loss vs Benjamin Bonzi | WATCH VIDEO

US Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev came into the last Grand Slam of the year as one of the contenders, and that is what hurt him as he crashed out of the first round of the US Open against Benjamin Bonzi in a five-set thriller. Following the 6-3, 7-5, 6-7(5), 0-6, 6-4 loss, Medvedev could not keep a lid over his emotions. After the match, Medvedev was spotted giving the racquet a beatdown.

The racquet beatdown was quite an aggressive one. He did it for a long time till his racquet got completely shattered. The anger in him showed how disappointed he was and what the loss exactly meant to him. Here is the clip of the moment that is now going viral on social space.

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, there was another moment in the game when Medvedev lost his composure. It happened during the third set when a photographer accidentally interrupted the game. The decision did not go in favour of Medvedev as the chair umpire asked Bonzi to do a first-serve again.

Taylor Fritz was also left stunned. "Photographer walking on court when he’s not supposed to could’ve just changed the entire match," the US Open's No. 4 seed tweeted.

Medvedev's Year to Forget

The Russian has had a year to forget. He would not like to look back at the season gone by for him. He would like to look ahead and hope for a better 2026.