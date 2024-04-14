×

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 18:48 IST

Billie Jean King Cup: India lose 1-2 to New Zealand, miss out on historic play-offs berth

Rutuja Bhosale put India ahead with her 6-2 7-6(5) win over Monique Barry in the opening singles.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rutuja Bhosale
Rutuja Bhosale | Image:PTI
Ankita Raina could not win the crucial second singles and later lost the decisive doubles match with partner Prarthana Thombare as a historic play-offs place slipped out of India's grasp after a 1-2 defeat to New Zealand in the Billie Jean King Cup here on Saturday.

India remained in Asia/Oceania Group I by finishing third in the tournament.

Rutuja Bhosale put India ahead with her 6-2 7-6(5) win over Monique Barry in the opening singles.

Raina needed to win the next match against world number 169 Lulu Sun but was outgunned 2-6 0-6. A victory in that match would have earned India a place in the play-offs for the first time.

India had another chance in the doubles match but the combo of Raina and Thombare lost the contest 1-6 5-7 to Paige Hourigan and Erin Routliffe.

India finished third in the six-team Group I and will compete at the same level next year. 

Published April 13th, 2024 at 18:48 IST

