'Can I Play Another Match Without Pain?': Stefanos Tsitsipas Opens Up About Retirement Thoughts Amid Injury Struggles In 2025

The Greek tennis player won the clay-court Monte Carlo Masters for the third time in four years on Sunday, easily defeating Casper Ruud 6-1, 6-4. | Image: AP

Former World No. 3, Stefanos Tsitsipas, shared that he had seriously considered retiring from tennis due to the severe back pain that plagued him throughout much of 2025.

Additionally, Stefanos Tsitsipas, who is currently ranked 36th after playing just two Davis Cup matches since a second-round exit at the U.S. Open, revealed that his ongoing medical treatment for his back seems to be working well.

Stefanos Tsitsipas Opens Up About Struggles With Back Pain

The player is currently preparing to start his 2026 campaign for Greece at the mixed-teams United Cup in Perth, Australia. He shared that the one thing he is looking forward to is finishing a match without giving in to the pain. However, he shared that he was doing better and had completed five weeks of off-season training without pain.

While talking about the United Cup, Tsitsipas shared, "I’m most excited to see how my actual training responds with regard to my back. My biggest concern was if I could finish a match. I would ask: ‘Can I play another match without pain?’"

He further added, "I got really scared after the U.S. Open loss (to Germany’s Daniel Altmaier). I could not walk for two days. That’s when you reconsider the future of your career."

Stefanos Tsitsipas Is Looking Forward To Make A Comeback

The player shared that after consulting various medical plans, he is finally satisfied with his current medical plan and is looking forward to returning to his old winning ways.

Tsitsipas shared, "It makes great feedback knowing you had a pre-season without pain. I hope it stays that way. I want to deliver for 2026 and the United Cup. I put in the work. The most important thing is full belief that I can come back to where I was. I will try everything to do that."

Greece has become a regular participant in the four-year history of the United Cup, having played in Perth and Sydney, with fellow comeback hopeful Maria Sakkari, also a former world number three, joining Tsitsipas in the team.