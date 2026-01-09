Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner Leave Door Open To Join Forces and Compete In Doubles Action

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have not ruled out the possibility of pairing up together for a doubles match.

Two of the top-ranked tennis players displaying interest in pairing up for action would be a must-see sight as the modern-day superstars continue their dominance in the game.

The top-ranked Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will be in action against each other in an exhibition match. The solitary fixture would serve as their preparatory ground for the upcoming Australian Open in Melbourne Park.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner Open to Pairing in Doubles Action

When asked about the chance to pair up with Carlos Alcaraz in doubles action, Jannik Sinner admitted that it would be fun if they shared the court differently by being on the same side.

Sinner added that pairing up for one tournament would be great, and he would talk about it to the Spaniard to make it happen either in 2026 or the following year.

“I think it would be fun at least one time to share the court in different ways, on the same side. Of course, the schedule, and we are so focused on singles that it’s very difficult because if then you go deep in singles, and then you have to play doubles, you don’t have the right recovery.

“But for one tournament, I think it’s great to do it, and we’re going to talk about it maybe this year at a certain time where we feel like, or next year,” Jannik Sinner said on the eve of their exhibition match.

Carlos Alcaraz also welcomed the idea and revealed that the idea had crossed his mind a couple of times. He admitted that pairing up “at least once would be fun.”

Sinner & Alcaraz All Set To Be In Action At Australian Open

The rivalry between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz has emerged as a modern-day classic. The youngsters are already being compared to legends like Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for their fierce gameplay and smooth strategy.

Sinner and Alcaraz have been title grabbers in major Grand Slam competitions, giving competition to the sole active competitor of the Big Three, Novak Djokovic.