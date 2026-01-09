Nick Kyrgios Pulls Out of Australian Open Singles Competition, Aussie Tennis Star 'Not Ready To Go The Distance Yet'

Nick Kyrgios of Australia plays a backhand return to Jacob Fearley of Britain during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia | Image: AP

Nick Kyrgios has been left out of the Australian Open 2026 for a main-draw wild card in singles competition. The Australian tennis star would miss out on his much-loved home competition at Melbourne Park as he intends to avoid further injuries on his route to a comeback.

The Australian Open kicks off the major tennis events in 2026, with rising superstars and veteran athletes competing to secure the coveted title in the much-awaited Grand Slam competition. All eyes were on stars like the world-renowned Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, and Jannik Sinner, to home heroes like Nick Kyrgios.

Nick Kyrgios Pulls Out Of Singles Action In Australian Open, To Only Play Doubles

Unfortunately, the hometown sensation has withdrawn from singles action, as Nick Kyrgios will not feature in one-on-one competition at the Australian Open 2026.

On social media, Nick Kyrgios has revealed that after engaging in conversations with Tennis Australia, the Aussie tennis player will prioritise his focus on doubles competition this year.

Advertisement

Nick Kyrgios has declared that he is not ready to go the distance in the five-set competition in the singles format. But he has confirmed his fitness to compete in the court. The Aussie would rather give up his spot to a deserving candidate who is keen to make an impact.

Image: Screengrab/Instagram/@k1ngkyrg1os

"After some good conversations with TA, I've made the call to focus on doubles for this year's AO. I'm fit and back on court, but 5-setters are a different beast, and I'm not quite ready to go the distance yet.

Advertisement

"This tournament means everything to me, but - I'd rather give my spot to someone who's ready to make their moment count. It's all building blocks, and I'll be back next year and pumped to compete. See you out there," Nick Kyrgios wrote on Instagram.

Stan Wawrinka Handed Final Wild Card To Feature In Australian Open 2026

With Nick Kyrgios missing out in the singles competition, it has cleared the way for Stan Wawrinka to receive the wild card and participate in the men's singles round at the Australian Open 2026.

The Swiss tennis player is currently on his farewell tour in 2026 and will make his final appearance in the Australian Open Grand Slam competition.

“To have the chance to play the AO at the beginning of my final year on tour means the world to me,” Stan Wawrinka said.