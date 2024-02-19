Carlos Alcaraz reacts after missing a point during an Argentina Open ATP semifinal tennis match against Nicolas Jarry, of Chile, at the Guillermo Vilas Stadium | Image: AP

No. 2-ranked Carlos Alcaraz was upset by Nicolás Jarry of Chile 7-6 (2), 6-3 in the semifinals of the Argentina Open on Saturday.

Jarry, after the biggest win of his career, will face home crowd favorite Facundo Díaz Acosta in the final on Sunday. It will be their first tour-level meeting.

Alcaraz was the defending champion but hasn't looked as sharp and aggressive this week as he was a year ago.

While he hasn't played in a final since August nor won a title since Wimbledon, this was only Alcaraz's fourth loss on clay in 31 matches since the start of 2023. This was also only his third loss in 49 matches in the same period against players ranked outside the top 20. Jarry was ranked No. 21, and lost both previous matchups with Alcaraz.

Jarry will play for his fourth ATP singles title, all on clay.

Díaz Acosta, entered as a wild card at a career-high ranking of 87, defeated Argentine compatriot Federico Coria 6-2, 6-3 in his first tour semifinal.

