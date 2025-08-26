Updated 26 August 2025 at 19:04 IST
Carlos Alcaraz Receives Bold Haircut Review After Spanish Tennis Star Goes Bald At US Open: ‘It’s Definitely Terrible’
Carlos Alcaraz's new haircut has triggered some epic reactions at the US Open on Monday. The 22-year-old went for a complete bald look.
Carlos Alcaraz's new haircut made its debut at the US Open on Monday. The Spanish sensation, who almost looked unrecognisable, shaved his head completely and went for a bald look as he took on Reilly Opelka in the first round at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Carlos Alcaraz Stormed Into US Open Second Round
Alcaraz got rid of his hair, but it didn't really affect his plans as he barely had troubles during his 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 over the 19-year-old. Alcaraz broke his opponent three times and only had 17 unforced errors as he has now won all 19 first-round matches in his professional career. He saved all the break points and secured 50 of 58 first serve points during the match, which lasted just over two hours.
Carlos Alcaraz's New Haircut Triggered Reactions
After the match, during the on-court interview, Alcaraz asked the crowd whether they liked the new shaved look. As quoted by the AP he said, “I got to ask the people if they like the new haircut or not. Did you like it, guys?" The crowd approved the haircut with a bright response.
But Frances Tiafoe gave a very horrendous review of Alcaraz's haircut. The tennis star, who lost to Alcaraz in the 2022 US Open semifinal, said, “It’s horrible. It’s terrible. It’s definitely terrible. That’s my guy, though. Funny, I looked at him, and I was like, ‘I guess you’re aerodynamic.'"
Alcaraz will now face Italian Mattia Bellucci in the second round and will now try to avoid the repeat of last year when he lost to Jack Draper in the second round. Alcaraz lost the Wimbledon final to Jannik Sinner recently, and the world no. 1 will also be a favourite as one of the contenders for the US Open title this time.
