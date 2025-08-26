Republic World
Updated 26 August 2025 at 11:22 IST

'Stunning as Always': Fans React After Maria Sharapova Gets Honoured as US Open With Special Ring After Induction in Hall of Fame | WATCH

US Open: It was a night to remember for fans at the US Open as former legend Maria Sharapova got honoured with a special ring after her induction in the Hall of Fame.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Kim Clijsters, Maria Sharapova | Image: @usopen
US Open 2025: It was a glamourous night at the US Open as former legend Maria Sharapova was honoured with a special ring after her induction in the Hall of Fame. Sharapova upped her style game at the Flushing Meadows in New York City. She wore a black dress which reminded fans of her iconic 2004 outfit. She was all smiles as she was presented with a special ring as well. A couple of days back, former legend Serena Williams had introduced Sharapova to the Hall of Fame ceremony in Newport. 

"New York City, what a special place and special court," she said. "You people have made such an incredible impact on my journey and my career."

For the unversed, the former world No. 1 has won five Grand Slam titles. Not only was she known for her brilliant game, but she also ruled hearts with her style and looks. 

“I know I’m probably the last person you would be expecting to see here tonight, but honestly, a few years ago, I probably would have said the same thing,” Serena said while introducing Sharapova.

Sharapova vs Serena

Fans reacted on social space for Sharapova. Most reckoned she was still as stunning as she was during her playing days. Williams and Sharapova's rivalry goes back two decades. Sharapova beat ‘favourite’ Serena in the 2004 Wimbledon final. The win marked the beginning Sharapova's illustrious career in tennis. Without a doubt, Sharapova was the best during her era. She also possessed one of the fiercest forehands in the game ever. 

Published By : Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 26 August 2025 at 11:12 IST

