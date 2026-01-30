Updated 30 January 2026 at 14:53 IST
Carlos Alcaraz Storms Into Australian Open 2026 Finals, World No. 1 Seals Commanding Win Over Alexander Zverev In Semis
Carlos Alcaraz marched into the finals at the Australian Open 2026 after clinching a magnificent comeback win over Alexander Zverev on Friday, January 30.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Carlos Alcaraz in action at the Australian Open 2026 semi-finals | Image: AP
Australian Open 2026: Spanish superstar Carlos Alcaraz clinched a commanding victory over World No. 3 Alexander Zverev in the semi-final at the ongoing Australian Open 2025 on Friday, January 30.
In the high-octane semi-final clash at the Rod Laver Arena, World No. 1 sealed a magnificent 6-4, 7-6, 6-7, 6-7, 7-5 win over Zverev to reach the Australian Open 2026 finals.
After five hours and 27 minutes on the court, it was Alcaraz who had the last laugh in the game after surviving a five-set thriller in the semi-finals.
Advertisement
(More To Follow…)
Advertisement
Published By : Aniket Datta
Published On: 30 January 2026 at 14:46 IST