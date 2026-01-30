Carlos Alcaraz Storms Into Australian Open 2026 Finals, World No. 1 Seals Commanding Win Over Alexander Zverev In Semis

Australian Open 2026: Spanish superstar Carlos Alcaraz clinched a commanding victory over World No. 3 Alexander Zverev in the semi-final at the ongoing Australian Open 2025 on Friday, January 30.

In the high-octane semi-final clash at the Rod Laver Arena, World No. 1 sealed a magnificent 6-4, 7-6, 6-7, 6-7, 7-5 win over Zverev to reach the Australian Open 2026 finals.

After five hours and 27 minutes on the court, it was Alcaraz who had the last laugh in the game after surviving a five-set thriller in the semi-finals.